5-Star WR Luther Burden III Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, Georgia, More

John Amis/Associated Press

The University of Oklahoma picked up a big commitment for 2022 with top-ranked wideout Luther Burden III choosing the Sooners over Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

Burden announced his decision in a tweet Friday evening.

At 6'2", 194 pounds, the native of St. Louis, Missouri, was compared by his high school coach Brennan Spain to former OU star CeeDee Lamb.

“He’s a straight up dog,” Spain told Steve Wiltfong of OU Insider. “He can do everything...He understands how to run routes and understands how to use his body on defenders, wide shoulders, strong hands, he can track the ball well. There are not too many things he can’t do. What I love about him most, he loves to get involved in the run game, crack linebackers and being able to put his hands on safeties. ... There’s not too many receivers with his size and athleticism."

247Sports ranks Burden a five-star prospect, the No. 14 player in the nation and the No. 2 wideout overall in the class of 2022.

Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst at 247 Sports, compared Burden to Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown and projects him as a first-round pick:

"Above-average size and build. Very good athlete who is also a standout basketball player. Has been productive in two varsity seasons. Shows the ability to make plays from all over the field. Can take screens and break long gains and can be a downfield receiver who wins contested passes. Long strider, very smooth and has excellent body control. Has not been verified as far as speed. Can still get more explosive in and out of his breaks. Still on the raw side as far as craft, but has great upside with his natural athleticism and competitiveness. Should be an early impact college player and have a chance to be an early NFL pick."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Burden finished his sophomore season with 48 catches, 1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He becomes the third player in Oklahoma's 2022 class following linebacker Kobie McKinzie and wideout Jordan Hudson.