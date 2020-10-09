Bears' Matt Nagy on Nick Foles' 4th-Quarter Heroics vs. Bucs: 'That's Who He Is'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy praised quarterback Nick Foles for helping the team overcome a 13-0 deficit to win Thursday night's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foles engineered two fourth-quarter drives that resulted in field goals, including the game-winning kick from Cairo Santos with one minute, 13 seconds left on the clock.

"That's who he is," Nagy told reporters after the 20-19 victory. "All in all, the offense made plays when they had to, and I think that's one of the special traits Nick has."

Chicago scored a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to grab a 14-13 halftime lead. The Bucs came back to take the lead twice in a second half that only featured field goals, but Foles and the offense came through in the clutch to help improve the team's record to 4-1.

The Super Bowl LII MVP didn't have the best night statistically. He completed 30 of his 42 attempts for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a mediocre 83.7 passer rating.

That said, he helped the Bears outscore the Bucs 20-9 after the first quarter as the team bounced back from last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a major assist from the defense.

"It wasn't an easy game by any means," Foles said. "We just kept fighting, kept fighting, and everyone just kept throwing punches. I would say the big thing from tonight was we got to learn how to go through a fistfight like this and come out on top. You don't want them every week, but if that's what it takes to win every week, that's what we'll do."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Foles has already led two fourth-quarter comebacks since taking over the offense from Mitchell Trubisky during the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's likely enough to keep him in the starting role for the time being, though his overall numbers haven't been anything special over the past two games.

Chicago heads out on the road for the next two weeks as it takes on the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in games that could be critical in the NFC playoff race by season's end.