Conor McGregor Says He Accepted UFC Contract to Fight Dustin Poirier

Apparently Conor McGregor got bored with retirement, because the former two-division UFC champion says he has agreed to an MMA fight with Dustin Poirier.

After Poirier tweeted to McGregor, the Notorious responded that he accepted the UFC's offer for a fight that "must happen in 2020." He proposed doing so at UFC 255 on Nov. 21:

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the UFC suggested holding the fight on Jan. 23, but McGregor told the company he wants the match on either Nov. 21 or Dec. 12 and is "awaiting a reply from UFC."

UFC President Dana White told Robbie Fox on the Sept. 30 episode of My Mom's Basement podcast that he made an official offer to both McGregor and Poirier and was waiting to hear back from the fighters.

Poirier immediately accepted in a response on Twitter.

It was unclear where McGregor stood with the UFC when the offer was made. The Irish superstar's manager, Audie Attar, told Helwani on Sept. 25 his client was "in serious talks" for a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao, but a deal wasn't done.



Attar added the proposed McGregor-Pacquiao bout would be held in late December or early January, with a location in the Middle East being discussed as the host site.

UFC 255 is currently scheduled to be headlined by two flyweight championship fights. Deiveson Figueiredo will defend the men's title against Alex Perez, with women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her title on the line versus Jennifer Maia.

The UFC hasn't officially announced the UFC 256 card for the Dec. 12 pay-per-view, but ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported Amanda Nunes is expected to defend the women's featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

McGregor most recently fought at UFC 246 on Jan. 20. He defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO 40 seconds into the first round.

McGregor and Poirier previously squared off in September 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round TKO in his fourth fight with the company. The 32-year-old won the UFC featherweight title the following July.