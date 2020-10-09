B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 6

8 of 8

Adam Kramer

THE MAN IS IN THE FIRST FEW YEARS OF 10-YEAR, $75 MILLION CONTRACT. IT IS FULLY GUARANTEED. ALL OF IT. EVERY SINGLE PENNY. IT IS A TRULY AMAZING CONTRACT, AND IT'S ONE I AM DEEPLY JEALOUS OF. SORRY FOR YELLING.

So, I guess my answer is "not that hot," because I don't think Jimbo Fisher's seat can be. Regardless of how much money Texas A&M has—or how much it had pre-pandemic—the boosters won't be able to handle this one. Nor would they want to yet.

That said, the results have been underwhelming given the expectations and the money attached. That's stating the obvious. But there isn't much Texas A&M can or will do for the foreseeable future other than hope the positive recruiting continues and the results start to turn.

This game will not impact that decision. It won't help the narrative if Florida cruises here, that's for sure. But barring something unforeseeable, Fisher will be at Texas A&M beyond this year.

For what it's worth, I like Texas A&M in this game. A loss won't cost him his job, but a win—which could happen—wouldn't hurt.

Kerry Miller

Fisher isn't going anywhere anytime soon because of his deal.

Even if the Aggies could kick him to the curb without a gargantuan buyout, they would be foolish to do so on account of his immediate success on the recruiting trail. Per 247 Sports, A&M had the fourth-best recruiting class in 2019 and the sixth-best class in the most recent cycle. Got to give those seeds a few years before they produce crops.

Moreover, Texas A&M was gutted by COVID-19 opt-outs, losing 2019 leading receiver Jhamon Ausbon and several key defensive players in linebacker Anthony Hines III, and cornerbacks Elijah Blades and Clifford Chattman. Maybe A&M isn't a Top 10 team if those four guys are still on the roster, but their collective absence somewhat explains the Aggies' pitiful start.

If A&M no-shows against Florida, though, the relationship between the fans and Fisher will begin to turn in an acrimonious direction.

The Aggies ponied up the big bucks to become a consistent contender capable of beating the best the SEC has to offer and challenging Alabama for SEC West supremacy. Thus far, however, A&M is 1-8 against AP Top 10 teams under Fisher, and the lone victory was a seven-overtime affair at home against No. 8 LSU in 2018.

The reminders about opt-outs and the recruiting pipeline will be of little consolation if the Gators win by my projected score of 42-21.

