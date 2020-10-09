Ex-Rangers Goalie Henrik Lundqvist, Capitals Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals and longtime New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a one-year contract.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported details of the free-agent signing.

Lundqvist was one of the NHL's best netminders for the first 13 years of his career, which began with the Rangers in 2005, five years after the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2000 draft.

His best statistical season came in 2011-12, when he posted career-best totals in both goals-against average (1.97) and save percentage (.930) to go along with eight shutouts in 62 appearances. He won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie.

The 38-year-old Swedish star's numbers have dipped over the past two years, though. His GAA rose above 3.00 and his save percentage dropped below .910 for the first time during the 2018-19 campaign and stayed pretty much at the same level this past season.

New York bought out the final year of his contract in late September, and Lundqvist made it clear on Twitter he wanted to continue his NHL career:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In all, the five-time All-Star selection compiled a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage in 887 regular-season games with the Rangers. His postseason numbers (2.30 and .921 in 130 appearances) were even better.

Although it's possible Father Time is catching up with Lundqvist as he approaches 40, the fact that New York wasn't quite as defensively strong over the past few years as it was during his peak likely contributed to his statistical drop. Joining the Caps should give him an opportunity to bounce back.

The future Hall of Fame goaltender should take over as the starter in D.C. to replace Braden Holtby, though he'll likely split time with Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals' 23-year-old goalie of the future.