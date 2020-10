Braves' Ronald Acuna After Game 1 Bat Flip: I 'Apologize to Absolutely NOBODY'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

In an Instagram post after the Atlanta Braves' 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins in their National League Division Series opener Tuesday, Braves centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. let everyone know he wasn't sorry for his bat flip after hitting a leadoff homer.

"I'd like to take this time to apologize to absolutely NOBODY," he wrote.Ā

His first-inning home runā€”and how he reacted afterā€”caused tensions to flare early in the game. When Acuna next came up in the bottom of the third inning, Sandy Alcantara hit him on the hip with a 98 mph fastball.

After the game, Alcantara said he did not hit Acuna on purpose but added that "if he is ready to fight, I'm ready to fight, too."Ā

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:08 p.m. ET.Ā