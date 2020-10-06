Braves' Ronald Acuna After Game 1 Bat Flip: I 'Apologize to Absolutely NOBODY'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

In an Instagram post after the Atlanta Braves' 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins in their National League Division Series opener Tuesday, Braves centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. let everyone know he wasn't sorry for his bat flip after hitting a leadoff homer.

"I'd like to take this time to apologize to absolutely NOBODY," he wrote.

His first-inning home run—and how he reacted after—caused tensions to flare early in the game. When Acuna next came up in the bottom of the third inning, Sandy Alcantara hit him on the hip with a 98 mph fastball.

After the game, Alcantara said he did not hit Acuna on purpose but added that "if he is ready to fight, I'm ready to fight, too."

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:08 p.m. ET.