Julio Jones Won't Return for Falcons vs. Packers Because of Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is out for the rest of Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones missed Week 3 as he battled a hamstring issue and was listed as questionable on the Falcons' injury report before it was reported by Pelissero early Monday that he would take the field.

