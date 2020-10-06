5 Fighters Who Failed to Live Up to Their Early Hype

0 of 5

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

If you've been paying any attention to the MMA headlines lately, you've probably seen the name Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev, who competes in the welterweight and middleweight divisions, is now 3-0 in the UFC's Octagon with first-round finishes over John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Gerald Meerschaert. He's arguably the most hyped fighter in all of combat sports at present.

Much of that hype is warranted. Chimaev has looked unstoppable since joining the UFC roster and does seem to have all the tools to hang with the very best welterweights and middleweights in the world. Yet if history has taught us anything, it's that hype should always be chased with a splash of skepticism. After all, for every fighter who lives up to the hype, such as Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya, there are many others who do not.

Which category will Chimaev fall into? Time will tell.