Bill O'Brien Has 'No Doubt' He Wants to Coach Again After Being Fired by Texans

After he was fired by the Houston Texans on Monday, former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien says he wants to return to the game.

"I want to coach," he said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "Football is the ultimate team game. No doubt in my mind I want to coach again."

The Texans are off to their worst start in 12 years, collecting an 0-4 record while being outscored by their opponents 126-80. O'Brien posted a 52-44 record through six complete seasons in the league, with a winning record in every season with the exception of 2017 (when they finished 4-12) in addition to four AFC South championships.

"We fell short as far as taking this team further in the playoffs," O'Brien said Monday, per Wilson. "We worked very hard to get this to a place. We just didn't get this done. I will leave with very fond memories of this organization and Houston."

O'Brien, 50, said he understood the decision behind his departure from the program:

"I respected the decision. I know in this business when we lost to Minnesota, a game we had a chance to win, I knew something like this could happen. That's the business."

Before taking over for Houston, Brown got his head start in coaching with Penn State after five years working in various capacities with the New England Patriots. He also coached at Duke, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Brown before making the jump to the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was named interim head coach.