Arizona HC Kevin Sumlin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Work Virtually

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin has contracted COVID-19 and will continue to work remotely while he quarantines, the school announced Monday.

"My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout these past seven months," Sumlin said in a statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

"I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on the field in time to begin preparing for the season."

CDC guidelines recommend a person who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

Sumlin is heading into his third season at Arizona, where he's posted a 9-15 record. The Wildcats will play a six-game conference schedule beginning next month as part of the Pac-12's altered 2020 slate. The conference initially canceled all fall sports before allowing football to resume amid advancements in rapid testing and the Big Ten's return.

Provided he makes a full recovery, Sumlin should be back with the team well in advance of its Nov. 7 opener at Utah.