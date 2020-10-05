    Arizona HC Kevin Sumlin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Work Virtually

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin looks at the scoreboard at the end of the first half against Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
    Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

    Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin has contracted COVID-19 and will continue to work remotely while he quarantines, the school announced Monday.

    "My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout these past seven months," Sumlin said in a statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

    "I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on the field in time to begin preparing for the season."

    CDC guidelines recommend a person who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for at least 10 days. 

    Sumlin is heading into his third season at Arizona, where he's posted a 9-15 record. The Wildcats will play a six-game conference schedule beginning next month as part of the Pac-12's altered 2020 slate. The conference initially canceled all fall sports before allowing football to resume amid advancements in rapid testing and the Big Ten's return.

    Provided he makes a full recovery, Sumlin should be back with the team well in advance of its Nov. 7 opener at Utah. 

