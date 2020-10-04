    Report: Texans Passed on Earl Thomas After Players 'Expressed Their Displeasure'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas looks on after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the firs half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans chose not to sign free-agent safety Earl Thomas after "numerous Texans players expressed their displeasure about bringing Thomas into their locker room," according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    Thomas was released by the Baltimore Ravens in August after an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark at practice.

    This was considered the final straw for the team after he reportedly came late to meetings, blew off practices and had other confrontations with teammates, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

    When the Texans played the Ravens in Week 2 this season, players from the two teams reportedly discussed Thomas and his character during pregame warm-ups.

    Thomas has remained unsigned since his release from Baltimore, and Houston was set to bring him in for a workout this past week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time it was "more likely than not" he would sign with the Texans.

    Houston then canceled the workout, with head coach Bill O'Brien announcing it was because of COVID-19-related reasons.

    "Earl Thomas is a hell of a player; he's had a great career," O'Brien said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. "Again, we had a bunch of guys in, and we decided to cancel. You know, we'll see how it goes moving forward, but that's really what it was. It's not anything other than that. Got a lot of respect for Earl."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It now appears the decision was perhaps character-related, with players feeling the team chemistry was more important than what he could provide on the field.

    Thomas, 31, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. He was a key part of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl title team in 2013 and continued to make an impact in Baltimore, being selected to the Pro Bowl last season after anchoring a defense that ranked third in points allowed.

    Houston, which ranks 28th in points allowed, could have especially used him after an 0-3 start this season.

    Related

      Pats, Chiefs Tests Are Clear

      NE and KC haven't had any more positive tests and are planning to play Monday or Tuesday (Rapoport)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats, Chiefs Tests Are Clear

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans to Change Play-Calling

      Bill O'Brien will go back to being more involved in Houston's play-calling after team's 0-3 start (Rapoport)

      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans to Change Play-Calling

      Nfl
      via Nfl

      Report: Saints-Lions Game Is On

      Detroit to host New Orleans today after Saints player's test yesterday was determined to be a false positive (Schefter)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Saints-Lions Game Is On

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Raiders Fined $50K for Locker Room Violation

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Raiders Fined $50K for Locker Room Violation

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report