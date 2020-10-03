Myles Brennan Tosses 4 TDs as No. 20 LSU Bounces Back with Win vs. Vanderbilt

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The reigning national champions have their first victory of the season. It just came a week later than expected.

No. 20 LSU defeated Vanderbilt 41-7 at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday night, moving its record to 1-1 after falling to Mississippi State in Week 1.

The Commodores (0-2) fell 17-12 to No. 10 Texas A&M to begin the season with a schedule that does them no favors.

Head coach Derek Mason has yet to finish a season above .500 or with a winning record in the SEC. The 2020 campaign may bring more of the same with a slate that features No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Tennessee and No. 4 Georgia to end the year.

LSU, meanwhile, used Saturday as a much-needed tune-up contest following a 44-34 debacle of a loss to the Bulldogs.

As head coach Ed Orgeron looks to reload his program, he'll have a ways to go to earn a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth. Saturday's victory surely helped move that process along.

Notable Performers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Myles Brennan, QB, LSU Tigers: 23 for 37, 337 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception

John Emery Jr., RB, LSU Tigers: 12 carries, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

Terrance Marshall Jr., WR, LSU Tigers: 2 catches, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jontre Kirklin, WR, LSU Tigers: 3 catches, 65 yards, 2 touchdowns

Ken Seals, QB, Vanderbilt Commodores: 11 of 25, 113 yards, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown

Ja'Veon Marlow, RB, Vanderbilt Commodores: 17 carries, 83 yards

Brennan Settles In On Offense

It can't be easy to go from watching Joe Burrow complete the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history to taking over the same offense minus some of its best parts.

Myles Brennan is making the role his own, anyways.

As the Tigers move on from the departures of Burrow, wideout Justin Jefferson, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and center Lloyd Cushenberry, it's been up to Brennan to keep things moving.

In that sense he did his job as well as possible on Saturday night.

The junior from Mississippi continues to look stronger in Steve Ensminger's offense, putting together three streaks of at least four consecutive completed passes or more while avoiding any sacks. Brennan was hit just three times total on Saturday as LSU started to roll.

It took until midway through the first quarter for the QB to toss his first of four touchdown passes against Vanderbilt and he proved he can handle some sneak attacks as well with a flea-flicker touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

Brennan may still face some challenges this season. A looming stretch of games against Mizzou, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn and Alabama over the next five weeks almost guarantees it. Which is what makes Saturday's performance noteworthy.

Given the chance to run his offense against a lethargic Commodores defense, Brennan took advantage of the opportunity, allowed his team to open up the playbook a bit, and delivered a solid victory.

Derek Stingley Jr. Shines in Return

The absence of cornerback and kick returner Derek Stingley Jr. isn't enough to explain LSU's loss to Mississippi State last week but his presence sure does make the Tigers a lot more difficult to face.

That much was proven often in Saturday's victory.

Stingley, a sophomore, was held out of the season opener after the school said he became "acutely ill" with a non-COVID-19-related illness the night before facing the Bulldogs. The 2019 All-American spent one night in the hospital before heading home and receiving a full examination from LSU's medical staff.

Once he was back on the field, the Tigers' defense regained its top weapon.

In making his 2020 debut, Stingley showcased the vision and agility that made him a the highest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus in 2019.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native recorded six total tackles while racking up 92 all-purpose yards—including a 48-yard punt return midway through the third quarter in which he wove his way through Vanderbilt's special teams with ease.

He also helped break up a surefire touchdown pass on third down near the end of the second quarter, forcing a Commodores field goal attempt from 22 yards out that went wide left, and allowing the Tigers to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

LSU may still have some kinks to work out overall, but it's a lot easier to do so with Stingley on the field than off it.

What's Next?

LSU returns home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 10 for another night game against Missouri at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, will host South Carolina at noon on SEC Network.