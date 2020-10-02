Report: NFLPA Plans to Review Titans' COVID Outbreak to See If It Was Avoidable

James Kenney/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association will reportedly review the Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFLPA is planning "thorough review" of the situation to determine whether or not it was potentially "avoidable."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, two more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the organization's total between players and personnel up to 13.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday that this is a "very unfortunate situation," but he doesn't blame anyone in the organization.

"We're in a pandemic," the third-year head coach said. "Unfortunately things happen. Jon [Robinson, the Titans general manager] and I feel comfortable that since receiving the [COVID-19] protocols in August, we've followed those by the letter and that we were conscious of everything that we did."

Tennessee previously announced cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive. It could mean they had close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

The NFL has rescheduled the Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Oct. 25. Those two teams were scheduled to play Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Pittsburgh's originally scheduled game in Week 7 at Baltimore will be played in Week 8; the Ravens will now have a bye in Week 7.