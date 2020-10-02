Rockets Rumors: Ty Lue, T-Wolves' David Vanterpool Interviewing for HC Job

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are set to speak with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue about their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue spent the 2019-20 season as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers' staff.

Woj also reported Friday the Rockets will interview Minnesota Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool for the position.

