    Rockets Rumors: Ty Lue, T-Wolves' David Vanterpool Interviewing for HC Job

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Minnesota Timberwolves assistant head coach David Vanterpool in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-100. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets are set to speak with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue about their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Lue spent the 2019-20 season as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers' staff.

    Woj also reported Friday the Rockets will interview Minnesota Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool for the position.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

