Standing with the San Diego Loyal After Their Championship Forfeit

The San Diego Loyal forfeited the USL championship match this week after one of their players said anti-gay slurs were directed at him by an opponent. Bleacher Report's Sam Toles shares his reaction:

As a proud, openly gay man serving as Chief Content Officer at Bleacher Report, I feel a personal responsibility to add my voice to an important moment that happened this week—in part because LGBTQ voices are not heard from enough in the sports industry.

I stand with San Diego Loyal SC. I rise in support of the bravery and action they took because it is so critical to continuously shed light on the issues of racism, homophobia and bullying in sports.

Growing up, I always loved sports. I yearned to participate but wasn’t naturally athletic and was perceived as somewhat effeminate, being continually left out or picked last. I was ridiculed daily with slurs and threatened with violence—just because I was different.

These were personally dark times that so many have faced. Suicide is the second leading cause of death between youth aged 10-24, and LGBTQ youth seriously contemplate taking their own lives at a rate roughly three times higher than the average. I was lucky to have people in my life stand up for me. I know firsthand how one kind, inspiring action can not just put change in motion, but save someone.

In sports, we take immense pride in winning. Games. Conferences. Championships. Teams win the hearts and minds of fans through their skill and athletic talent, and that is expressed in statistics, wins and trophies. But what happened this week with the San Diego Loyal was so much more profound in how it speaks to sports fans across this country and around the world. Through forfeiting, the team earned a win more special than any championship. They won for the unheard and the bullied kids who see hatred as a part of their everyday existence. And they won for me, and I am compelled to say thank you.

Chief Content Officer, Bleacher Report