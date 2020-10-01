Collin Martin, Loyal Forfeit USL Match; Allege Rising Player Said Anti-Gay Slur

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The San Diego Loyal announced they forfeited Wednesday's USL Championship match against the Phoenix Rising because a Rising player allegedly used an anti-gay slur toward midfielder Collin Martin, an openly gay member of the Loyal.

The USL Championship released a statement after San Diego walked off the field in protest during the first half:

"We are aware of the alleged use of a homophobic slur in tonight's match between San Diego Loyal SC and Phoenix Rising FC. Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches. An investigation is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the incident and more information will be provided as soon as it is available."

Loyal manager and co-founder Landon Donovan, who made 157 appearances for the United States men's national team during his playing career, commented on the decision to forfeit:

Junior Flemmings, a Phoenix midfielder, released a statement on Twitter that denied allegations he used an anti-gay slur toward Martin and said he supports the LGBTQ+ movement:

Martin, 25, previously played for D.C. United and Minnesota United in MLS.

An investigation after San Diego's last match, a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy II on Sept. 23, determined Galaxy defender Omar Ontiveros said the N-word to Loyal defender Elijah Martin, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. Ontiveros received a six-game suspension for the racist remark and parted ways with the club.

Wednesday's match marked the end of the Loyal's regular-season schedule. They finished three points behind the Galaxy II in the Group B standings and didn't qualify for the playoffs.

It was the club's first season of competition after being founded in 2019.