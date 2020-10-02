NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 2 TV Schedule, Odds, Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will take place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the matchup and air NBA Countdown, a 30-minute pregame show, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Lakers are 9.5-point favorites as of 2 a.m. ET, per FanDuel Sportsbook. L.A. is also a -460 money line favorite, meaning a $460 bet would net $100. The over/under is 216 points.

Miami is a +360 underdog on the money line (bet $100 to win $360).

The Lakers won Game 1, 116-98, despite falling behind 23-10 midway through the first quarter. L.A. went on a 77-32 run that took place over the first, second and third quarters to assume an 87-55 edge that put the game well out of reach.

Los Angeles dominated the boards, 54-36. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led all scorers with 34 points, and guard/forward LeBron James was just one assist short of a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine dimes.

Nine Lakers sank three-pointers, and the team went 15-of-38 from beyond the arc overall. Meanwhile, the Heat went 11-of-35 from downtown.

Heat starting point guard Goran Dragic played just 15 minutes before suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Staring big man Bam Adebayo suffered a neck strain on his left side and left after 21 minutes.

Both are doubtful to play Game 2, per the Heat.

The outlook looks bleak for Miami, but Heat forward Jimmy Butler spoke with reporters about how his team can climb back:

"We just gotta be tougher. We gotta put up more of a fight. I don't think that we did that. And then it doesn't help whenever we don't make shots. It's been that way all year long. Whenever we start to miss a couple shots, we don't do what we're supposed to do on the other end. So, you know, I think we should always think about letting our defense—for sure our rebounding—start it off for us, and then hopefully we start to make shots."

Losing Dragic and Adebayo will be tough, though.

Dragic has averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists during the regular season, and he's fared even better offensively in the playoffs with 19.9 points a game.

Adebayo enjoyed his first All-Star campaign this year and averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He's shot 55.7 percent from the field in the regular season and playoffs.

Guard Kendrick Nunn and center Kelly Olynyk will presumably see more playing time to fill their rotation spots.

"I'm ready to play," Nunn said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

"I've been ready, been all season. I had to step up, and simple as that. I'll be ready to play and compete and go out there and try to get a win."

Nunn, a second-year pro, averaged 15.3 points and 3.3 assists during the regular season. He's played sparingly during the postseason and has been on the outside looking into the rotation, but Nunn dropped 18 points in just 20 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in place of Dragic.

Olynyk, 29, averaged 8.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting and 4.6 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. He also shot 40.6 percent from three-point range.

Like Nunn, Olynyk hasn't played much in the playoffs, but he saw a postseason-high 18 minutes on Wednesday, posting four points, five rebounds and four assists.

The bottom line is this: Nunn and Olynyk are both solid players who won't torpedo the Heat's Game 2 chances because of their presence on the floor, but naturally, they are downgrades from Dragic and Adebayo, who played pivotal roles in Miami making the NBA Finals.

Plus, the Lakers look like a matchup nightmare for the Heat.

That's the case for every NBA team, as James and Davis are virtually unguardable, but the duo did pretty much whatever they wanted from the midpoint of the first quarter to when Lakers head coach Frank Vogel pulled them early with the game long over.

Losing Adebayo in the paint also hurts the Heat's chances of stopping AD down low and countering James' work in the key.

Miami has far too much pride to go down without a fight. Expect the Heat to play hard, especially after Butler's comments.

Miami is also too good from three-point range to shoot just 11-of-35 from the field again.

However, L.A. is the better team when both sides are at full strength, and that isn't the case with Miami right now.

Look for the Lakers to pull away in the second half and win by double digits.

Game 2 Pick: Lakers 124, Heat 106