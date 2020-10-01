Astros vs. Athletics: Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are back in the American League Division Series and looking to prove their detractors wrong in the wake of their 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

To move on, they'll have to beat an Oakland Athletics team featuring the former Astros pitcher, Mike Fiers, who blew the whistle on Houston's scheme.

This 2020 ALDS will have no shortage of storylines, but all of them will come back to this: Three years after Houston stole signs on its way to the World Series title, a 29-31 Astros team will have to get past a division rival and an angry faction of baseball fans who want nothing more than to see Houston fail at every turn.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics ALDS Odds

Series Lines: Houston Astros -104 (bet $104 to win $100), Oakland Athletics -118

Game 1: October 5 at Dodger Stadium

TV: TBS

First Pitch: TBD

Each game in the best-of-five series will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with MLB shifting to a bubble environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athletics will serve as the "home" team for Games 1 and 2.

The A's went 7-3 against Houston during the regular season while outscoring the Astros 38-25.

Houston's lineup, which had long been considered one of the deepest in baseball, struggled this year while posting a team slash line of .240/.312/.408. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman combined for just 16 home runs, while none of the three hit better than .264. Altuve's struggles were particularly noticeable with a .219 average after six straight seasons of hitting .298 or better.

The Astros' lineup struggles became even more troubling for Houston following season-ending injuries to pitchers Justin Verlander (Tommy John surgery) and Roberto Osuna (elbow), to say nothing of slugger Yordan Alvarez's surgery on both knees in August.

Houston found a way into the postseason field regardless.

With MLB expanding the bracket to 16 teams for 2020, the Astros relied on starters Zack Greinke (4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP) and Lance McCullers Jr. (3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) to earn a wild-card berth before blowing past the Minnesota Twins in two road games.

Now they'll face the AL West champion Athletics at a neutral location after the A's eliminated the Chicago White Sox in three games.

Fiers started Game 3 against Chicago and helped propel his team to its first ALDS since 2013. Should Oakland advance, it'll be the club's first time in the American League Championship Series since the Detroit Tigers swept them in 2006.

To get there, the A's will rely on first baseman Matt Olson (.195/.310/.424, 14 home runs), shortstop Marcus Semien (.223/.305/.374, seven home runs) and rookie catcher Sean Murphy (.233/.364/.457, seven home runs) to provide run support for the best bullpen in the American League.

With a relief staff featuring Liam Hendriks, Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Lou Trivino, there's not as much pressure on the starting rotation to eat innings. That doesn't mean Oakland's starters couldn't handle it.

Chris Bassitt, Sean Manaea and Jesus Luzardo have all proved capable of propelling the A's to wins.

Now they're being asked to shut down a division rival with a shot at the pennant on the line.