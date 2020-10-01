76ers Rumors: Alvin Gentry 'Serious' Candidate to Join Doc Rivers' Staff

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Alvin Gentry is a "serious" candidate to join new Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers' staff, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia may have to compete with the Sacramento Kings, as the team is interested in adding him to head coach Luke Walton's staff, per Jason Jones of The Athletic.

Gentry, 65, has been a head or assistant coach in the NBA since 1989. He's led the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans as their head coach. Gentry also won an NBA title with the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors as an associate head coach on Steve Kerr's staff.

The Pels parted ways with Gentry in August after he served as their head coach from 2015-16 through this season.

