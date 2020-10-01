Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo Doubtful for Game 2 of Finals vs. Lakers with Injuries

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat announced both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic suffered a plantar fascia tear in his left foot during Game 1 Wednesday, although he has not yet been ruled out for the rest of the series, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Adebayo is dealing with a neck strain, which head coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed was a new injury for the center, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Heat trail the series 1-0 after a 116-98 Lakers win in Game 1.

Dragic is reportedly "fighting" to play in Game 2, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Playing without either of the two starters would be damaging for the Heat, but being without both would be devastating.

Dragic and Adebayo combined for only 14 points in the Game 1 loss before they both left with their respective injuries. Each player has been a key part of the team's surprising playoff run.

After averaging 16.2 points per game during the regular season, mostly off the bench, Dragic has been a star during the playoffs while averaging 19.9 points per game. He led the Heat in scoring three times in six games during Eastern Conference Finals win over the Boston Celtics.

Adebayo was a breakout star during the regular season, earning his first All-Star selection while averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He has been even more impactful in the playoffs with averages of 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, including a 32-point, 14-rebound effort in the series-clinching win over Boston.

If Miami is shorthanded in Game 2, it would put even more pressure on Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro to carry the scoring load. Losing a second-team All-Defensive player like Adebayo would also hurt while trying to slow down LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Miami could have a difficult time climbing out of its early hole in the series without Dragic and/or Adebayo.