Kyrie Irving on Steve Nash Hire: 'I Don't Really See' Nets Having a Head Coach

Kyrie Irving on Steve Nash Hire: 'I Don't Really See' Nets Having a Head CoachOctober 1, 2020
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
Steve Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Sept. 3, but Kyrie Irving has said he doesn't see Nash—or anyone—in that role.
"I don't really see us having a head coach," Irving said when appearing on Kevin Durant's new podcast The ETCs. "You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach."
Durant added that assistant head coach Jacque Vaughn could also appear in the role.
"It's a collaborative effort," he said.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kyrie's Take on Clutch Shots 👀
Irving says on KD's podcast this is the first time he'll play with someone he thinks can hit shots down the stretch
'This is the first time in my career where I could look down and be like, 'That motherf--ker can make that shot too'