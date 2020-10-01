Kyrie Irving on Steve Nash Hire: 'I Don't Really See' Nets Having a Head Coach

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Steve Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Sept. 3, but Kyrie Irving has said he doesn't see Nash—or anyone—in that role.

"I don't really see us having a head coach," Irving said when appearing on Kevin Durant's new podcast The ETCs. "You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach."

Durant added that assistant head coach Jacque Vaughn could also appear in the role.

"It's a collaborative effort," he said.

