    Kyrie Irving on Steve Nash Hire: 'I Don't Really See' Nets Having a Head Coach

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 1, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Steve Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Sept. 3, but Kyrie Irving has said he doesn't see Nash—or anyone—in that role.

    "I don't really see us having a head coach," Irving said when appearing on Kevin Durant's new podcast The ETCs. "You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach." 

    Durant added that assistant head coach Jacque Vaughn could also appear in the role.

    "It's a collaborative effort," he said.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kyrie's Take on Clutch Shots 👀

      Irving says on KD's podcast this is the first time he'll play with someone he thinks can hit shots down the stretch

      'This is the first time in my career where I could look down and be like, 'That motherf--ker can make that shot too'

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie's Take on Clutch Shots 👀

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Focused LeBron Told Lakers to Tone Down Sideline Antics

      'This s--t ain't over, man'

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Focused LeBron Told Lakers to Tone Down Sideline Antics

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Doc the Favorite for 76ers, Ty Lue Early Favorite for LAC

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Doc the Favorite for 76ers, Ty Lue Early Favorite for LAC

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      JR Smith's Finals Blunder Still Stings

      LeBron and JR have a chance to overcome their 2018 Finals collapse 📲

      NBA logo
      NBA

      JR Smith's Finals Blunder Still Stings

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report