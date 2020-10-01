NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers Game 2 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' 18-point margin of victory and the injuries to a few Miami players during Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals led to a larger opening line in favor of the Western Conference champion for Game 2.

The Lakers are favored on the spread by 7.5 points, which is a full three points more than the number assigned to them for the series opener.

There has also been an increase in the player prop involving Anthony Davis, who was the only player to eclipse 30 points Wednesday.

When the Heat provide more detailed updates on their injured players Thursday, we should have a better idea of who will see the most time on the floor and how that affects their specific prop bets.

NBA Finals Game 2 Odds

Miami (+265) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5; -330)

Over/Under: 216

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook



Predictions

Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5)

After the four-minute mark of the first quarter, the Lakers were the most dominant team on the floor in Game 1.

Miami rushed out to a 21-12 lead, but by the end of the opening period, the Lakers were ahead by three points.

The Lakers led for 35 minutes and 49 seconds, and there were only three ties and a trio of lead changes in the 48-minute contest.

Frank Vogel's team outscored the Heat by 14 points in the second quarter and padded its advantage by nine points in the third.

We could see a similar level of dominance from the Western Conference champion in Game 2 with Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo dealing with injuries.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dragic "hasn't ruled out" returning to the series after suffering a plantar tear in his left foot.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that X-rays on Adebayo's shoulder came back negative. The big man left Game 1 in the second half.

Even if Dragic plays, he will not be at 100 percent, and a key scoring element could be taken away from the Heat. Dragic averaged 19.9 points per game and shot 35.9 percent from three-point range in his 16 postseason games.

Kendrick Nunn could fill Dragic's role, but it may be hard to trust the Heat using a guard that was sparingly used in the first three rounds to match that production. Nunn scored 18 points off the bench in Game 1. He had 29 points in his previous nine playoff games in the bubble.

The rookie averaged 15.3 points per game over 67 regular-season starts, but a majority of that total was put together before the shutdown and when he had a more consistent role in the offense.

Adebayo's presence is harder to replace since the Heat do not have another athletic big man to challenge Davis and Dwight Howard for 48 minutes.

Kelly Olynyk and Solomon Hill, who combined for eight points and eight rebounds in Game 1, would be the most likely replacements.

Olynyk is known more for his three-point shooting than paint presence, and Hill has played in a minimal role throughout the season.

If Adebayo is uncomfortable and is not effective, Miami could have a hard time replacing his paint production and dealing with Davis, which could lead to another lopsided margin of victory for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis Points (Over 29.5)

As long as Davis' projected points total is under 30, you should take a stab at that prop.

The Lakers big man has seven 30-point performances in the postseason and has scored at least 27 points in each of his last six outings.

In Game 1, Davis dominated the first half with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The first-half totals occurred before Adebayo went into the locker room, so even if the Heat forward is healthy for Game 2, he could find trouble defending Davis.

Since the start of the Western Conference Finals, Davis has made at least seven trips to the free-throw line in every game. On four occasions, he attempted 10 or more free throws.

If Davis uses his physical presence to draw fouls on whichever Heat player is guarding him, he could pad his point total with his accuracy at the charity stripe.

The other aspect that could aid the over of 29.5 points is the three-point shots Davis has put up in the last two games.

He made a pair of three-pointers in each of his last two games, and if he continues to shoot from beyond the arc, it could provide a boost on the path to another potential 30-point showing.

