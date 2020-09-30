Bam Adebayo Out for Heat vs. Lakers Game 1 with Shoulder Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo left Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday after suffering a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

The Los Angeles Lakers won 116-98 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Adebayo was being treated for a shoulder strain.

The Heat star played just 21 minutes with eight points and four rebounds while registering as a minus-12 as the Lakers built up a 32-point lead.

Adebayo missed the final 18 minutes of the game as the Lakers protected their comfortable lead. After the game, Miami announced the forward returned negative X-rays.

That's seemingly good news for Miami, yet Adebayo's status for Game 2 remains unclear.

The 23-year-old has been one of the stars of the postseason across the NBA while averaging 18.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per playoff game.

If he's unable to take the field in Game 2, look for the Heat to rely more on Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard in the frontcourt.