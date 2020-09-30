WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver 31 airs this Sunday on WWE Network, so this week's go-home episode of NXT was all about setting up the event.

Damien Priest and Io Shirai teamed up to take on the people they will defend their titles against at TakeOver, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

We also saw Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart compete in singles action to continue the rivalry that started during last week's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal.

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly met face to face with Shawn Michaels serving as a moderator or sorts. Were they able to keep things civil or did The Undisputed Era look at this as an opportunity to soften The Prince up for KOR before Sunday?

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.