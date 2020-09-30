The Biggest Winners and Losers from Historic 8-Game MLB Playoff Day

1 of 6

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Winner: Atlanta's bullpen



If the Atlanta Braves are going to make a deep postseason run, their relief corps will need to do a lot of heavy lifting.

Max Fried pitched like an ace in his Game 1 start, allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings, but that still left significant outs to chew through in a 13-inning marathon.

Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, Will Smith, Darren O'Day, Tyler Matzek, Shane Greene and A.J. Minter combined to allow just five hits and three walks while striking out 11 in six scoreless innings.

With rookies Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright slotted in the Games 2 and 3 starter roles, the bullpen is going to be tasked with working significant innings.

The Braves bullpen ranked fourth in the majors with a 3.50 ERA during the regular season.

Loser: Cincinnati's baserunning



In a game that was scoreless for 12 innings, there were bound to be missed opportunities.

However, two of the biggest squandered chances for the Reds were self-inflicted, stemming from poor baserunning with runners in scoring position.

Nick Castellanos was thrown out trying to go from first to third on a one-out single to left field in the sixth inning. He was attempting to run on Adam Duvall, who has one of the better arms in baseball.

The next inning, the Reds had runners on first and third with two outs when Kyle Farmer took off for second on what looked like a delayed steal. However, Aristides Aquino didn't initially break for home on the throw to second, and he was eventually tagged out after getting caught in a rundown.

The Reds were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Trying to manufacture a run made sense, but everyone needed to be on the same page.