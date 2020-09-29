Report: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Asked for Input on Doc Rivers' Clippers Exit

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were reportedly asked for their input before Los Angeles Clippers governor Steve Ballmer made the decision to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers on Monday.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk, Ballmer called "several key players," including Leonard and George, in order to get their opinions. The report noted nothing Leonard or George told Ballmer changed his mind and that the decision to fire Rivers was Ballmer's alone.

On Monday, Ballmer referred to Rivers' departure as a "mutual decision" following a disappointing finish to the 2019-20 season.

The Clippers finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record, but they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

Expectations were high for the Clippers this season after the signing of Leonard and the acquisition of George from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anything short of a trip to the Western Conference Finals was going to be considered a failure.

Compounding the disappointing postseason ouster was the fact that the rival Los Angeles Lakers not only reached the Western Conference Finals but also made it to the NBA Finals by virtue of their series win over the same Nuggets team that eliminated the Clippers.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on Get Up! and reported that Ballmer wanted to make a "dramatic change" rather than standing pat with a team that didn't get the job done. Parting with a coach of Rivers' caliber fits the bill.

With a career coaching record of 943-681 with 16 playoff appearances over 21 combined seasons with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Clippers, Rivers is widely considered one of the best coaches of his era.

When adding in two NBA Finals appearances and a championship as head coach of the Celtics, Rivers is a potential Hall of Famer.

A new voice in the head coaching role may be needed, however, and the Clippers may be able to find the perfect candidate in-house.

Wojnarowski said that Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is in a "very strong position" to succeed Rivers given his experience working with Leonard and George, plus his championship pedigree.

In parts of four seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lue reached the NBA Finals three times and won a championship in 2016.

The Clippers need someone who can get them over the hump, as the franchise has never gotten as far as the conference finals, and Lue may be the perfect guy for the job given what he was able to do with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Co. in Cleveland.