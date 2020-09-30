5 Star NBA Trades You've Never Thought Of

4 of 5

Phoenix Suns receive: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Ricky Rubio, Mikal Bridges, Alen Smailagic, Jordan Poole, No. 2 pick (from GSW), 2022 first-round pick (top-three-protected from PHX), 2024 first-round pick (unprotected from PHX)

Golden State Warriors receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., No. 10 pick (from PHX)

Let's start in the desert, where Devin Booker's All-Star ascension and a perfect run through the bubble still weren't enough to snap the Suns' decade-long playoff drought. The progress was encouraging (especially the two-way development of 2018's top pick, Deandre Ayton), but the clock's ticks are getting louder. It's been two seasons since Booker declared he was "done with not making the playoffs." It's time to make that happen.

Enter Damian Lillard. The five-time All-Star is among the most feared offensive assassins in all of basketball. He just averaged 30.0 points and 8.0 assists while splashing 4.1 triples at a 40.1 percent clip. The stat line was the first of its kind.

Putting him in the same backcourt with Booker shouldn't be legal. Maybe it's just me, but there's a hint of Splash Brothers 2.0 vibes, with a little less efficiency but more on-ball creativity. If Ayton surfaces as a third star and stops some of the inevitable defensive bleeding, the Suns are at least shadow contenders as soon as next season.

Would the Blazers ever do this? Between Lillard's loyalty and their proximity to success—they were conference finalists just last season—probably not. But should they consider this? That's a different discussion.

The West will be obnoxiously deep next season and for the foreseeable future. Portland won't be the pick of many (or any) outside the Moda Center to win the conference at any point. Resetting now, while Lillard's trade value remains enormous, could be a sneaky (though admittedly sad) way to eventually move into contention.

The Blazers need to love two top 2020 prospects to sign off on this swap, plus see major potential in Mikal Bridges and at least one of Jordan Poole and Alen Smailagic. That's not impossible to imagine, especially when the whole package is enhanced (if not highlighted) by two future firsts (one lightly protected, the other unprotected) from a franchise with a ton of losing in its recent history.

The Warriors, meanwhile, get the two-way wing they need to compete next season in Kelly Oubre Jr. for trading back eight spots in a draft that impresses more for its depth than its star power.