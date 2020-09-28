Clippers Rumors: Ty Lue, Jeff Van Gundy Among Candidates to Replace Doc Rivers

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have already begun to narrow down their list of possible replacements for Doc Rivers after moving on from the 58-year-old head coach.

Rivers confirmed his departure Monday with a statement on Twitter. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner, Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach Jeff Van Gundy are among the names leading the coaching search.

Lue is the most obvious candidate to succeed Rivers. He has the continuity that comes from working with the team for a season, and he's a proven commodity who guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship in 2016 and two more NBA Finals appearances.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick reported in January how the Clippers weren't meshing behind the scenes after adding Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The lack of cohesion was laid bare as Los Angeles threw away a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Lue might have better luck in that respect after he brought some balance to a Cavaliers locker room that included LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Van Gundy would be a more puzzling choice.

The ESPN commentator hasn't had an NBA coaching gig since 2007. He has a 430-318 record over 11 seasons, and he took the New York Knicks to the Finals in 1999.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk noted Van Gundy has a strong rapport with Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. He hasn't been out of the coaching profession altogether, either, having served in a variety of roles for USA Basketball since 2017.

Still, the NBA has changed a lot tactically since Van Gundy was last on the sidelines for the Rockets.

One could plausibly argue the Clippers needed a new voice as head coach given the way their 2019-20 season ended. But swapping Rivers with Van Gundy, especially when Lue is already a member of the staff, doesn't seem like the kind of upgrade that would improve Los Angeles' championship odds next season.