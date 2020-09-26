Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Has No Regrets Taking NY Job Despite Other Openings

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Tom Thibodeau has no regrets about taking the New York Knicks' head coaching gig on July 25 despite five other NBA head coach positions opening soon after he agreed to a deal, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

A source told Berman that Thibodeau's trust and relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose, who used to represent the head coach as his agent when he worked with Creative Artists Agency, played a factor in accepting the job.

The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets were the five teams who had (or still have) head coaching positions open following Thibodeau's agreement with the Knicks.

Thibodeau, who was the Chicago Bulls' head coach from 2010-2015 before working as the Minnesota Timberwolves' head coach and team president from 2016-2018, will reportedly have some input in personnel in New York, per Berman.

That input has reportedly led the Knicks to "strongly consider" Auburn forward Isaac Okoro, who is considered a strong and versatile wing defender by numerous sources, "to fit Thibodeau’s defensive mindset," per Berman.

The Knicks are looking to improve upon a 21-45 record that capped off the team's seventh straight season out of the playoffs.

They hold the eighth, 27th and 38th overall picks in the 2020 draft, and their salary-cap books are nearly clear beginning with the 2022 offseason, per Basketball-Reference.