Titans' Jadeveon Clowney Placed on Injured Reserve with Knee Injury

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is headed to injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Saturday.



The 27-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Titans just before their Week 1 victory over Denver, had a shaky start to his first year in Tennessee. He was limited in practice on the Wednesday after Week 1 and was listed on the Titans' injury report with a hip injury after posting three tackles and one hit on Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the season-opening win. He returned for Weeks 2 and 3, posting a total of four tackles with four quarterback hits in two victories for the Titans.

After the Titans skipped their Week 4 game because of their outbreak of COVID-19, Clowney added a tackle in their Week 5 blowout of Buffalo. Through the next three games, he added a total of seven tackles and one forced fumble before he missed the team's Week 9 outing with a meniscus injury, but he participated fully in Tuesday's practice after reports that he would need surgery.

Injuries have plagued Clowney's career.

Through his first three seasons in the league after being drafted out of South Carolina in the first round in 2014, Clowney did not complete a 16-game season. He played four games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve to recover from a torn meniscus and was limited at times in 2015 and 2016, his first of three consecutive Pro Bowl nods. He missed the game in 2018 to have minor knee surgery.

He struggled with a hip injury in 2019 with the Seahawks but played through it and finished his sixth season in the league with 31 tackles (21 solo), 13 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. He recovered two fumbles, one of which resulted in a touchdown, and added three sacks while grabbing his first career interception. But it was a low point for the former Texan, who finished with the fewest tackles since his rookie season that ended early because of injury.

Derick Roberson will fill in for Clowney; the 25-year old has four tackles and no sacks so far this season.