    Mets' Jacob deGrom Scratched from Start vs. Cardinals with Side Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 4, 2021
    Alerted 10m ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't start Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals because of right side tightness, the Mets announced. Miguel Castro will take the hill as an opener in his place. 

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the issue "isn't believed to be serious," and he isn't expected to miss time beyond Tuesday. 

    The ace started hot in 2021, posting an MLB-best 0.51 ERA through 35 innings, fanning a NL-high 59 while amassing a 2-2 record.

    He entered the year—his eighth in the league—off a season that saw him post a 2.38 ERA and finish in third in voting for the NL Cy Young Award after winning it in the previous two years. 

    Marcus Stroman becomes the de facto ace in deGrom's absence. The 30-year-old sports a 1.86 ERA in 29 innings after opting out of last season because of coronavirus concerns and a torn calf muscle. He is scheduled to start Wednesday.

    Behind him, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson are tasked with leading the Mets on the mound. 

