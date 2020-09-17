Warriors Rumors: GM Bob Myers 'Isn't Interested In' Joining 76ers

Janie McCauley/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are potentially looking to restructure their front office after getting swept out of the first round of the 2019-20 NBA playoffs, but Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers won't be part of the solution.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Myers has no interest in leaving the Warriors to join the Sixers' front office.

The Sixers are reportedly looking for a president of basketball operations to work with general manager Elton Brand, and given the fact that Myers helped lead the Warriors to five consecutive NBA Finals and three championships, landing Myers would have been a major coup for Philly had he been interested.

Per Pompey, Myers was one of several big names who the Sixers were targeting back in 2018, but they decided to go with an inexperienced candidate to lead the front office in Brand. That decision hasn't worked out thus far.

With Brand at the helm, the 76ers were eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the playoffs last season, and they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round this season.

Despite their playoff failures, the Sixers could be an intriguing option for executives looking to make a move. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid may be one of the NBA's best, young duos when healthy, although durability has been a question mark for both of them.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Sixers also have a lot of money tied up in Tobias Harris and Al Horford, neither of whom stepped in as a quality tertiary option behind Simmons and Embiid. Because of that financial commitment, it could be difficult to make any notable changes to the roster.

Myers and the Warriors are coming off a disappointing season, as they finished with the worst record in the NBA, but there is still reason for optimism.

The departure of Kevin Durant coupled with Klay Thompson missing the entire season and Stephen Curry missing nearly the entire season because of injury threw Golden State off track. If healthy, however, the Dubs could be contenders in the Western Conference again next season.

In addition to the core of Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. That could either be used to trade for an established star or to select a promising prospect like Memphis big man James Wiseman.

On the surface, the Warriors seem better set up for success than the Sixers in 2020-21, so it comes as little surprise that Myers is reportedly uninterested in the Philly job.

The 76ers have several question marks—including head coach after firing Brett Brown and the roster outside of Simmons and Embiid—so landing a big-name front office member may be something that eludes them for the second time in three years.