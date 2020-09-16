Report: Calvin Booth to Remain with Nuggets, Withdraws from Kings' Exec Search

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth withdrew from the running to be the Sacramento Kings' new head of basketball operations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The remaining candidates to fill the role vacated by Vlade Divac include Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Houston Rockets assistant general manager Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox, per Wojnarowski. The Kings are expected to announce their decision this week.

