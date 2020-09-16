Warriors' Steve Kerr Calls Shaun Livingston 'One of the Rocks of Our Foundation'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday they hired former guard Shaun Livingston to the front office under the position director of player affairs and engagement.

Head coach Steve Kerr approved of the move, saying, "Shaun Livingston is one of the rocks of our foundation here in Golden State over the last six years. We're so, so glad to have him back in the organization."

Golden State's announcement explained Livingston will hold a variety of responsibilities, including scouting, team-building and working with the front office, coaches and players. He will report to president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers.

"Shaun is the epitome of class and professionalism and is everything you'd want in a teammate, both on the court and off," Myers said. "What he helped us accomplish in his five years with the organization pales in comparison to who he is as a human being, and we can't wait to work with him again in another capacity as a part of our basketball staff."

That Kerr and Myers were so complimentary of the hire is notable considering Livingston told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic they were driving forces in his decision to return to the organization.

"It was Bob and Steve," Livingston said. "That's what it comes down to—it's the people and I think that's how it should be. I have enough faith in those guys. I've seen how they've managed their responsibilities in the organization. I wanted to learn from those guys because I felt like they have knowledge that they can pass down to me, experience they can pass down to me."

Livingston played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Warriors throughout a career that lasted from 2004-05 through 2018-19.

He was a member of the Warriors during his final five seasons and helped them build a modern-day dynasty that won three championships.

Kerr surely appreciated his ability to run either the first or second unit as a ball-handling guard who provided timely defense, and he is thrilled to have him back in the organization.