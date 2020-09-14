Warriors News: Shaun Livingston Joins GSW Front Office in Executive Position

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Shaun Livingston won three championships as a player for the Golden State Warriors. Now he will try to add more as a member of the front office.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Warriors added Livingston to the front office under the title director, players affair and engagement. Thompson explained president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers was "elated" to hear the former guard wanted to join the front office.

"I always knew that door was open," Livingston said. "I just had to walk through it."

Thompson explained Livingston retired in September 2019 when it was clear the Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers or Sacramento Kings—all of which would have kept him near his family—were not going to sign him.

As for the new position, the report suggested the guard who played from 2004-05 through 2018-19 for the Clippers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Warriors is "being groomed as a future general manager."

He said his connection with Myers and head coach Steve Kerr influenced his decision to join Golden State.

"It was Bob and Steve," Livingston said. "That's what it comes down to—it's the people and I think that's how it should be. I have enough faith in those guys. I've seen how they've managed their responsibilities in the organization. I wanted to learn from those guys because I felt like they have knowledge that they can pass down to me, experience they can pass down to me."

Livingston played for Golden State during the final five seasons of his career, so he should be familiar with the organization and personnel on the floor.

He was teammates with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and surely knows what it takes to succeed alongside them. That knowledge will come in handy when the team decides what to do with its No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Helping make the personnel moves that lead to another championship will only further cement Livingston's status as a Warriors legend.