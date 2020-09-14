Klay Thompson's Dad Mychal Says Warriors Star's Shot 'Even Better' After Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson hasn't played in an NBA game since June 2019, but his dad, Los Angeles Lakers radio analyst Mychal Thompson, is optimistic about how the five-time All-Star will look when he returns.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Mychal made the point that Klay was limited in what he could do while rehabbing from a torn ACL, so the younger Thompson worked a lot on his jumper. As a result, he might be an even better shooter than he was before the injury:

Nobody has questioned Thompson's level of commitment during his recovery. He reached a point where he'd put on a full Warriors uniform just to work out.

Much as it did for everybody else in the league, the COVID-19 pandemic will have interrupted whatever plan Thompson and his trainers laid out. Golden State wasn't invited to the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, either, which also removed any possibility of the 30-year-old making a surprise appearance this season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was enthusiastic about Thompson's progress in June, though.

"He looked great," Kerr said on KNBR's Tolbert, Kreuger & Brooks (via Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area). "He was moving well and, as you would expect, just knocking down [shots]. So, he looked good. He's not playing 'live' yet, he hasn't done any contact stuff, but that's kind of the final step and there's obviously plenty of time for that. He's right on schedule, and everything's going well."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thompson is a career 41.9 percent three-point shooter, so opposing teams have to be terrified at the thought he has somehow gotten even better.

It would also go some way toward putting the Warriors back in the NBA title race after a season to forget.