NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Dates, TV Info, Odds for Conference Finals

The stage is almost set for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

In the East, it's the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat that will battle each other for the right to represent the conference in the Finals.

Game 1 of that series begins on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

As for the West, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting on the winner of Tuesday night's Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers.

Whichever team prevails will have to pivot quickly, though, as they will only have two days of rest before having to suit up to face the Lakers.

Dates and TV Info for NBA Conference Finals

No. 3 Celtics vs. No. 5 Heat

Game 1: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: TBD, ESPN

Game 5*: TBD, ESPN

Game 6*: TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: TBD, ESPN

* if necessary

No. 1 Lakers vs. No. 2 Clippers or No. 3 Nuggets

Not Exactly the Rivalry of Old

The Celtics and Heat last faced each other in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2012.

It was Big 3 against Big 3.

Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce of Boston and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of Miami.

Bitter rivals, the series went the full seven games, with the Heat going on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals.

Fast forward eight years and neither team looks like it did back then, but they are just as competitive.

Jimmy Butler leads a hard-nosed band of brothers in Miami, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the stars driving the Celtics.

Boston has a young core that is playing very well together and are well-coached by Brad Stevens.

Rounding out their star power is Kemba Walker, who has been waiting his entire career to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, and Marcus Smart, who has more than validated his place on this year's All-Defensive First Team.

No one thought the Heat would still be standing, and yet here they are because of Bam Adebayo's versatility, Goran Dragic's resurgence, Duncan Robinson's sharp-shooting, Tyler Herro's swag-infused play and, of course, Butler's closing ability.

Most of the experts have the Celtics advancing in six or seven games, especially if Gordon Hayward makes his return and can play up to his ability.

But if he doesn't, look for Miami to defy the odds once again.

Will There Be a Battle of Los Angeles?

LeBron is waiting.

So now it's up to Kawhi Leonard to get there. All season, there's been an argument in L.A. about who's town it is. Does it belong to the King or the Klaw?

If Leonard can't even make it past the Nuggets, then all of the chatter stops here.

But if he can get over the hurdle, it will make for one heck of a series with the kind of bragging rights on the line that won't soon be forgotten.

The four-time MVP has Anthony Davis riding shotgun, while the reigning Finals MVP has Paul George as his No. 2.

The Lakers have the size advantage, while the Clippers have a very deep bench, which begins with Lou Williams and this year's Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.

But none of that matters if Leonard can't will his team to a Game 7 win on Tuesday night.

The Clippers have never played in the Western Conference Finals.

Then there's Denver, which has the chance to overcome a second straight 3-1 deficit in these playoffs.

A Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup won't have the same level of intrigue as the battle of Los Angeles would, but it would still be an exciting one.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the stars, and Michael Porter Jr. is the young star-in-the-making.

There's a whole lot to like about Denver, but their ride ends here.

The battle of L.A. is coming, so get ready.