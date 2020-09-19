The Best Trade Every NBA Team Can Actually Make This Offseason

29 of 30

The Trade: Utah Jazz acquire Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. (opt-in), the No. 4 pick in 2020 draft and a 2021 top 5-protected first-round pick (unprotected in 2022) from the Chicago Bulls for Rudy Gobert

We already sent Rudy Gobert to the Atlanta Hawks for a slightly less valuable package, but this one would really help Utah reset itself for a run built around Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz would only think along these lines if Gobert isn't willing to sign a four-year extension for something in the neighborhood of $100 million. He's worth that price, but the supermax is a nonstarter.

If Utah has to move the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, a package that returns no long-term commitments and loads of valuable future assets is the way to go. Wendell Carter Jr. has plenty of defensive potential and, in theory, might not limit the Jazz's postseason ceiling in the same way Gobert, a purely conventional big, has. This is a weak draft, but the No. 4 pick should return value, and the possibility of getting another unprotected first-rounder in 2022 is a fine sweetener.

This is far from a no-brainer for Chicago, which would surrender a mountain of future value for a star it can't be certain will stick around for more than a year. But if Zach LaVine, Coby White and Lauri Markkanen are cornerstones, the defensive need will always be dire.

Otto Porter Jr. has to opt in for this to work, but he's not leaving $28.5 million on the table in this market. And then his contract comes off the books after 2020-21, right when Mike Conley's similarly hefty salary disappears. Utah would probably take a step back in 2020-21 without Gobert, but this trade positions it to have lots of cash (admittedly less valuable in a destination free agents typically avoid, but still), a maxed out Mitchell, a potentially high-end starter in Carter, a tantalizing rookie from the 2020 class and a shot at another one in a year or two.

Note, too: The Jazz haven't been contenders with Gobert in a major role. If they want to keep entering the playoffs with a second-round ceiling, they should keep their big man around. But if Utah has grander ambitions, a move such as this gives it a better shot at achieving them.