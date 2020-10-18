    Eagles' Miles Sanders Ruled Out vs. Ravens Because of Knee Injury

    Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will not return to Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury.

    The news comes in the midst of an impressive performance for Sanders, who had 118 yards on nine carries in the game. He had a 74-yard run midway through the third quarter.

    The second-year player was limited by a hamstring injury during training camp that caused him to miss Week 1. The issue was bad enough that he didn't even make the trip to Washington for the opening game of the season.

    Sanders also had ankle and knee problems last season, although he didn't miss any games.

    When healthy, the 2019 second-round pick has proved to be an impact player who can help an offense in a lot of ways.

    The Penn State product finished with 1,327 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, helped by his 50 receptions, and was especially impressive after taking over the full-time role in the backfield. Sanders had 639 total yards from scrimmage in the final six games of 2019.

    So far in 2020, the running back has continued to produce with 434 rushing yards and 91 receiving yards this season, finding the end zone three times.

    Though Boston Scott can handle an increased workload with Sanders unavailable, Philadelphia will likely rely more on Carson Wentz and the passing attack until the offense is back to full strength.

