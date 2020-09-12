A's Matt Chapman to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Hip Injury

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics star Matt Chapman will miss the rest of the 2020 season because of a hip injury.

The A's announced that Chapman has been placed on the 10-day injured list and will undergo surgery Monday.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the surgery will keep Chapman out for the remainder of the year.

Chapman left Oakland's 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sept. 6 in the fifth inning after attempting to field a ground ball from Jurickson Profar.

A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters Chapman suffered a right hip strain, but the hip had been "bothering him some" leading into the game.

Chapman finished in the top 10 in American League MVP voting and won the Gold Glove at third base in each of the past two seasons. He put up a .263/.348/.507 slash line with 60 homers and 159 RBI in 301 games from 2018-19.

This season has been a struggle for Chapman. He was hitting .232/.276/.535 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in 37 games before the injury.

Rookie Vimael Machin will likely serve as Oakland's full-time third baseman for the remainder of this season.

The Athletics (28-15) are percentage points ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays (29-16) for the AL's best record. They have a seven-game lead over the Houston Astros in the AL West with 17 games remaining.