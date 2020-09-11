Ranking the Best NBA Free-Agency Signings of the Past Decade

10 of 10

Every time a notable free agent has swapped jerseys since 2010, there has an inevitably been a reference to that player "taking his talents" elsewhere. James' move to Miami obviously resonates for reasons much more meaningful than that, but think about that—he changed the way we speak, and that was maybe the 50th-most significant thing that happened.

The relocation and everything involved in it—"The Decision," the superteam power structure, the ability to use his voice and control his narrative—skyrocketed player empowerment to a place it had never been. James gave players a platform to communicate their message to the masses directly, and he helped them take charge of their careers (and, by extension, their legacies).

Oh yeah, and he also played some ruthlessly efficient, jaw-droppingly captivating hoops for the Heat.

His least productive season in South Beach (by player efficiency rating at least) was his first, when he averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. If you're wondering how many players have ever gone 26/7/7 on 50-plus percent shooting, the answer is four: James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson. Remember, this was James' "worst" line of the four years.

Over his entire stay, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists while posting a 54.3/36.9/75.8 shooting slash. He led the league in PER, win shares and box plus/minus in each of his first three seasons. He made the Finals in all four and won a pair of titles. He won a pair of MVPs and a pair of Finals MVPs.

He simultaneously changed the sport and ruled over it. There has never been (and maybe will never be) another free-agency addition quite like this.

