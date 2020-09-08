Thom Brennaman Speaks About Suspension, Using Anti-Gay Slur on Reds Broadcast

David Kohl/Associated Press

Thom Brennaman has spoken publicly for the first time since being suspended for using an anti-gay slur on the air during an Aug. 19 game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals.

In an interview with Mark Fischer of the New York Post, Brennaman said he knows "there are a lot of people who are still very angry and I understand that."

Brennaman was heard saying (warning: NSFW language) "one of the f-g capitals of the world" on his microphone. He later apologized on the air before being replaced during the game by Jim Day.

Speaking to Fischer, Brennaman couldn't recall the context that led him to using the slur:

"Everything happened so fast. And I'm watching literally everything fall apart at the seams while trying to announce a baseball game.

"I couldn't even tell you what happened, where it came from. … Look, I said it is all that matters. The rest of it is irrelevant. I said it. And I own it. And I'm the one who has to live with it."

On Aug. 19, the Reds announced Brennaman had been suspended from announcing games on Fox Sports Ohio and they would address their "broadcasting team in the coming days."

Fox Sports also announced Brennaman would not be used on NFL broadcasts for the 2020 season.

Brennaman had called Reds games for Fox Sports Ohio since 2007. He has also worked as national play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports' MLB and NFL games since 1994.