Jerry Jones Talks Impact of Mahomes, Watson Contracts on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't concerned about the recent contracts for Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes impacting the team's ability to keep Dak Prescott.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t USA Today's Jori Epstein), Jones was asked specifically about Watson's extension with the Houston Texans possibly impacting their future discussions with Prescott.

"If you ask me was I surprised in any way with Mahomes and Watson, I'd say I'm not," Jones said. "Our thinking for now and in the future is to have Dak as our QB. I think he's going to have a huge year."

The Kansas City Chiefs gave Mahomes the richest contract in NFL history when he signed a 10-year, $503 million extension in July.

Watson agreed to a four-year, $156 million deal with the Texans that includes $73.7 million guaranteed.

While those teams were able to lock in their franchise quarterbacks this offseason, the Cowboys couldn't work out a long-term deal with Prescott. The two-time Pro Bowler will play this season on the franchise tag, which will pay him $31.4 million.

Chris Simms of NBC Sports reported on WFAN in May that Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million offer from the Cowboys. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and Prescott's agent denied they ever "discussed such scenarios or anything like it."

Prescott is entering this season with high expectations coming off a career year in 2019. The 27-year-old set career highs with 4,902 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 8.2 yards per attempt last season.