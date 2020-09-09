College Football's Top 25 Rankings Before Week 2

1 of 5

Clemson Tigers

With LSU losing all but five starters from last year's championship team, the favorite to win it all has to be Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers, who lost the national title game to LSU a season ago and still have plenty of firepower, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Ohio State's Justin Fields is likely out of the Heisman Trophy picture with Big Ten football postponed, so that duo is at the forefront for college football's top individual honor. Lawrence has plenty of other weapons, too, even with Justyn Ross out for the year after neck surgery. Receivers Amari Rodgers, Joe Ngata and Frank Ladson are quality options.

The Tigers should also have plenty of talent on defense for coordinator Brent Venables, despite losing secondary stalwarts Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell and Tanner Muse, as well as leaders in the linebacking corps.

Clemson is right there every year. Who would bet against the Tigers in '20?

Alabama Crimson Tide

Last season was an off year by Crimson Tide standards. Though most teams would take 11-2 every season, Nick Saban has elevated the standard in Tuscaloosa, and injuries and inconsistency derailed what could have been a championship year in 2019.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and others are gone, but Alabama reloaded. The Tide bring back receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris. The better news is Alabama should be much-improved on defense with linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon back.

The quarterback battle is worth watching as Mac Jones takes over and talented true freshman Bryce Young breathes down his neck, but NFL talent is everywhere for Saban. Don't expect a major drop-off, even if they aren't spraying the ball all over the field like they did a year ago.

Georgia Bulldogs

Even with last week's news that Georgia's presumed starting quarterback, Jamie Newman, is opting out of the 2020 season, the Bulldogs are still very much on the mind of our voters. After all, USC transfer signal-caller JT Daniels is immediately eligible as well, and he may be the better of the two players.

Head coach Kirby Smart has loaded up on high-end recruiting classes and has built a defense that is the envy of the nation. This offseason, he hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken from the NFL too.

Championship-caliber pieces are all over the field for the Dawgs, and while nothing is a sure thing this year, Smart's team is as good a bet as any to hoist the national title trophy for the first time since 1980.

Oklahoma Sooners

The top three teams are generally agreed upon, but this is where things get dicey. With uncertainty abounding, why not go with familiarity? It breeds confidence, after all.

During the Lincoln Riley era in Norman, we've penciled the Sooners into the College Football Playoffs several times. Of course, when Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts is behind center, it's much easier to make predictions like that.

There's no sure thing for OU at quarterback this year. But with the news last week that redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler beat out Tanner Mordecai, there will be another high-ceiling signal-caller out there for the Sooners.

Will coordinator Alex Grinch's defense be good enough?