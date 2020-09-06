NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Stay Put

2 of 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Thompson was already facing an uncertain return to Cleveland in free agency, and that was before the Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond.

Now 29 years old, Thompson no longer fits on a rebuilding Cavs team, even if he's been praised as one of the team's best locker room leaders.

Kevin Love tweeted that re-signing Thompson should be the team's "#1 priority," and Thompson has spent the offseason checking in on rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

When asked by Bleacher Report back in May how he was planning to approach free agency, Thompson offered the following:

"So in terms of the free agency stuff I just let Rich Paul handle that, you know he's the best in the game, so for me, just keep the main focus the main focus and staying ready to play some basketball whenever that may be. So, in terms of free agency and guys taking one year deals because of the cap situation, guys can do what's best for themselves and their family."

While the Cavs can go over the salary cap to re-sign Thompson, he'd once again be relegated to a bench role assuming Drummond picks up his $28.8 million player option. Cleveland doesn't look like a playoff contender, so playing backup on a lottery-bound team after previously starting for a Finals winner would be a disappointing way to spend the prime of his career.

Even if it means signing for the mid-level exception somewhere, Thompson should pursue a starting job for a team with serious postseason aspirations.

Thompson and his 12.0-point, 10.1-rebound per-game averages would be an upgrade over Daniel Theis with the Boston Celtics, and his hometown Toronto Raptors could be in the market for a new center with both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka hitting free agency this offseason.