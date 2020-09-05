NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams

1 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Somewhat lost in the hype surrounding Zion Williamson and the breakout play of Brandon Ingram in New Orleans this season was Favors, the Pelicans' starting center and defensive anchor.

On a team that features plenty of scorers, Favors played his role perfectly. He finished his limited shot attempts at a high efficiency (61.7 percent), pulled down 21.4 percent of all available rebounds (ninth-highest among players who played at least 1,000 minutes) and boasted the team's best on/off rating. The Pelicans were 9.0 points per 100 possessions better with Favors on the floor in the regular season, a full 1.4 points higher than Williamson.

The Pelicans put together one of the NBA's best starting lineups towards the end of the season, with the five-man unit of Favors, Williamson, Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball registering a plus-18.1 net rating in 282 minutes together.

Favors has expressed an interest in returning to New Orleans, per Jacob Rude of LonzoWire.

"I enjoyed the role I was in, I enjoyed being around the young guys, being around this organization," Favors said. "Hopefully, I can come back, but we'll see what happens."

With Ingram likely signing a max deal and Ball eligible for a contract extension as well, the Pelicans front office can't write Favors a blank check this offseason. Settling on a multi-year deal around $10 million annually should be fair for both sides, and it would give Favors the opportunity to stay with one of the best young cores in the NBA.