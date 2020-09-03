1 Blockbuster Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

If the 2020 NBA offseason reshapes the basketball world, blockbuster trades will be behind the movement.

Free agency, the vehicle that often drives radical offseason change, could stall before it even starts. Few teams have major money to spend, and fewer impact players are likely to be available.

So, clubs could be racing to the trade market to find their difference-makers, and we're here to grease the wheels for a busy offseason with a blockbuster trade proposal for all 30 teams.

Since there is so much financial uncertainty regarding free-agents-to-be and team and player options, we'll focus on forming the foundation of these trades and not the economic particulars. While many will work as presented, others will leave a few I's to dot and T's to cross before being officially executed.