Austin Nola Traded to Padres from Mariners in 7-Player Deal

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have acquired catcher Austin Nola from the Seattle Mariners.

Seven players are included in the deal, with minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell the biggest piece headed to Seattle:

Padres receive: catcher Austin Nola, right-handed reliever Austin Adams and right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla

Dan Mariners receive outfielder Taylor Trammell , catcher Luis Torrens, infielder Ty France and right-hander Andres Munoz

The MLB trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Monday, and Padres general manager A.J. Preller is working feverishly to improve the roster before the window closes.

The team already added reliever Trevor Rosenthal and first baseman Mitch Moreland, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported catcher Jason Castro is on his way from the Los Angeles Angels. The Padres are also making a run at Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, though their pursuit appears to be losing steam.

Trammell is presumably a piece San Diego could've included in a package for Clevinger.

The 22-year-old struggled in Double-A in 2019, batting .234 with a .349 slugging percentage and 122 strikeouts in 514 plate appearances. MLB.com still lists him as the No. 60 prospect in baseball.

Landing Trammell is a nice piece of business for the Mariners, who are in the middle of a rebuild.

Trent Grisham has emerged as a steady everyday player in center field, which made Trammell somewhat expendable in San Diego. Their flurry of business also demonstrates the Padres' priorities.

Nola boasts a .306/.373/.531 slash line, and he brings a lot of defensive versatility. He has played at least one game at six different positions (catcher, first base, second base, third base, right field and left field) in MLB.

Austin Adams will join Rosenthal in fortifying a bullpen that has struggled without star closer Kirby Yates. He had a 2.96 FIP and 51 strikeouts over 31 innings with the Mariners in 2019, per Baseball Reference.

According to Passan, the 29-year-old right-hander should soon be making his 2020 debut after undergoing ACL surgery last season.

San Diego also acquired catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels in a separate trade, sending right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes to L.A. in return.