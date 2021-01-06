    Wizards' Russell Westbrook Suffered Finger Injury vs. 76ers; Unclear on Status

    Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook brings the ball up against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP)
    Rob Carr/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook is dealing with another injury after suffering a dislocated finger during Wednesday's 141-136 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    "That s--t hurt," he said while revealing he is not sure if he will miss any time, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

    The Wizards were hopeful that the addition of Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal would elevate them to the postseason. 

    Westbrook has been durable throughout his career, though he did miss time late last season with a quad injury, including the Houston Rockets' first four playoff games against the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Upon returning in Game 5, the UCLA product didn't play up to expectations. The former NBA MVP averaged 17.9 points and seven rebounds with a 42.1 field-goal percentage in eight playoff games. 

    Westbrook was acquired from the Rockets on Dec. 2 in exchange for John Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick. 

    The Wizards are building their roster around Beal, but Westbrook has to play a significant role if they want to compete for a playoff spot for the first time since 2017-18. 

    If Westbrook is unavailable, head coach Scott Brooks will likely turn to Ish Smith as his primary point guard. 

