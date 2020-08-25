Ex-Saint Marques Colston Becomes Adjunct Professor at University of New Orleans

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston rarely dropped passes in his NFL career, but he's about to drop some knowledge on students at the University of New Orleans.

Colston announced Tuesday that he will be an adjunct professor at the college for the fall semester:

The Super Bowl XLIV champion did not say what subject he would be teaching. Colston attended Hofstra, earning a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Hofstra and Colston collaborated on the Marques Colston Fellowship and other programs for student-athletes and students pursuing degrees in health fields last year.